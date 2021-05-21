Maritime Worker Injury Claims After 5th Circ. Welder Ruling

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- There has been a great deal of interest in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit's recent en banc ruling in Sanchez v. Smart Fabricators of Texas LLC, and speculation about how it redefines the status test of a maritime employee who works on a vessel but is not engaged in its navigation. This is particularly true for offshore workers assigned to special-purpose vessels like jack-up rigs who were once considered Jones Act seamen. In Sanchez, the Fifth Circuit held that an offshore welder assigned to a jack-up drilling rig was not a seaman within the meaning of the...

