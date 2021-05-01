Facebook Can't Block Order To Halt EU-US Data Transfers

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Facebook on Friday was stopped from blocking an early-stage ruling from a European Union privacy regulator that may prevent the company from sending European users' data to the U.S. in a case that could affect any company that serves consumers on both sides of the Atlantic. In a decision that ran nearly 200 pages, Ireland's High Court threw out Facebook's appeal of an August draft order from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner that suggested that a widely used type of contract that the social network and other companies use to legally justify sending data from Europe to the U.S. "cannot in practice be...

