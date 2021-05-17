Mayweather Says Logan Paul Owes $123M Under Bout Pact

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. is squaring off against YouTuber Logan Paul in New York federal court, accusing the social media star of ducking contractual obligations to pay $122.6 million for rights to host their upcoming exhibition bout. Mayweather says Paul's PAC Entertainment Worldwide has repeatedly blown agreed-upon deadlines to pay his company, Mayweather Promotions, for rights to host and distribute the June 6 matchup in Miami. That has also hamstrung efforts to promote the fight, according to the boxer's complaint for breach of contract filed Friday. "As a result of the delay caused by PAC's breach, Mayweather Promotions lost significant...

