Cairn Hits Up Air India For Arbitration Award In Tax Case

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Britain's Cairn Energy PLC opened a new front in its tax dispute against India by demanding that a U.S. federal court force Air India to pay a $1.26 billion arbitration award the petroleum company won in December. Air India is controlled by the Indian government so much that they are "alter egos," Cairn said Friday in a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The court should hold the airline company liable for the arbitration award, the company said. The tax dispute stems from the Indian government's retroactive application of a 2012 amendment to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS