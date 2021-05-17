Stellantis Inks $5M Deal To End Investor FCA-UAW Bribes Suit

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Auto giant Stellantis NV, formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Groupe PSA earlier this year, has agreed to pay $5 million to end a consolidated securities class action in New York federal court alleging it misled investors by downplaying Fiat's role in a highly publicized bribery scheme with United Auto Workers union officials. Lead plaintiff Nicholas S. Panitza and a proposed class of investors asked a Brooklyn federal judge Friday for preliminary approval of a $5 million deal with Stellantis, created by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot parent Groupe PSA, to end investors' claims that Fiat...

