Justices Won't Touch 5th Amendment Exception In NJ Case

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take a closer look at the legitimacy of the "foregone conclusion" exception to the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, as the justices declined to second-guess a New Jersey Supreme Court decision that the doctrine enabled prosecutors to compel a suspect to disclose his cellphone passcodes. The high court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Robert Andrews — a former Essex County sheriff's officer accused of helping the target of a drug trafficking probe — in challenging a split state Supreme Court ruling last year that disclosing the passcodes fell within the exception...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS