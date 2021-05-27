What EPA's Environmental Justice Push Means For Cos.

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- With the Biden administration's appointees now in place, environmental justice is moving to the forefront of agency action and policy. But this will come as no surprise to those paying attention to statements from the administration. Implementing two of President Joe Biden's day-one executive orders — in which the president elevated the role of science and environmental justice in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's regulatory decisions — the EPA issued a directive on April 7, directing all of its regions and staff to clearly integrate environmental justice into their plans and actions. On April 9, the White House Office of Management...

