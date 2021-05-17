Suit Says Amazon Collecting Facial Data For Secret Tech Work

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Amazon has been accused in state court of violating Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law by collecting facial data associated with photos uploaded to the company's photo storage service and secretly using it to maintain and enhance its facial recognition technology. The lawsuit launched last week by Angela Hogan and a minor, B.H., claimed the facial recognition technology in the company's photo storage service available to Amazon Prime members unlawfully fails to inform Illinois users before it collects the facial geometry in photos on its platform. Amazon.com Inc. uses the technology on every uploaded photo that contains a face, regardless of whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS