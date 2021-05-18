HSBC Hits Back In Businessman's £5M Swap Misselling Case

Law360, London (May 18, 2021, 6:19 PM BST) -- HSBC has denied that a swap it sold a construction company boss in 2007 caused financial pressure and forced the sale of a property portfolio, hitting back at a lawsuit seeking more than £5.1 million ($7.2 million). HSBC Bank PLC said in a defense filed with the High Court on Friday that any financial pressure Kai Midgley was under was either preexisting or of his own making through management of 13 buy-to-let properties and "unilateral selling decisions." Midgley, whose main business was construction company Apex Contractors, exacerbated any difficulty in repaying his loans by divesting properties whose rental income he used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS