Microsoft Hit With Suit Over Uber Drivers' Facial ID Checks

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Microsoft has been hit with state court biometric privacy claims by a proposed class of Illinois drivers who say the company's facial recognition technology unlawfully collected and used their facial data when they verified their identities on Uber's mobile app. The lawsuit Illinois driver Mario Pena launched last week claims the facial recognition software Microsoft developed and markets to other companies, including Uber, violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and using the facial biometric associated with photos the drivers upload during Uber's real-time ID check process without first obtaining their informed consent. Pena and other Illinois Uber drivers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS