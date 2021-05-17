Facebook Dodges Android Users' Data Scraping Suit, Again

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a proposed class action accusing Facebook of surreptitiously scraping Android users' call and text logs and then selling that data to advertisers, ruling Friday that the Facebook users' third amended complaint still doesn't prove Facebook's scraping of metadata was unlawful. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said the Facebook users repackaged their allegation within a trio of new claims brought under the California Invasion of Privacy Act, but held that Facebook had correctly argued that CIPA applies only to a communication's content, and not its metadata. "Because plaintiffs do not aver Facebook attempted to reach the 'contents'...

