Investor Tells Court $129M Fraud Deal Can't Go Through

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- An investor bringing a potential class action in state court urged a California federal court not to greenlight a $129 million settlement reached to end fraudulent accounting allegations against Granite Construction Inc., saying the class representative is attempting to settle claims that aren't its to settle. Arash Nasseri fought the Police Retirement System of St. Louis' motion for preliminary approval of the deal that would end the federal class action alleging that Granite Construction used fraudulent accounting techniques to hide $338 million in cost overruns from four construction projects in a filing Friday. Nasseri told the court the proposed deal purports...

