EEOC Asks 7th Circ. To Rethink Walmart Religious Bias Ruling

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday urged the full Seventh Circuit to reconsider a split ruling in the agency's religious bias case against Walmart, saying the panel decision contradicts circuit precedent and relies on "speculation" from the retailer. The EEOC asked the appellate court to grant it rehearing or rehearing en banc on the March 31 ruling, in which a panel found that Walmart would have faced undue hardship if it had allowed a Seventh-day Adventist job applicant, Edward Hedican, to swap shifts with colleagues to avoid working on the Sabbath. "The majority categorically rejected voluntary shift swaps as...

