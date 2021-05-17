Best Buy Sanctioned For Failure To Produce Injury Video

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday sanctioned Best Buy in a suit over a woman's trip-and-fall injuries, finding that the retailer improperly strengthened its own case by failing to produce surveillance footage of the incident and other evidence. U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker imposed monetary and other sanctions on Best Buy Stores LP in a suit seeking to hold the company liable for injuries suffered by Perla Bursztein after she tripped on a raised piece of metal at the top of an escalator in a store in New York City in November 2017. The suit alleges Best Buy knew...

