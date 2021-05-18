King & Spalding Snags Ex-Enron Prosecutor From Bryan Cave

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has snatched up Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP government investigations pro Cliff Stricklin, a former Texas judge and federal prosecutor who co-led the government's 2006 case against Enron executives. Stricklin joins as a Denver-based partner in King & Spalding's special matters and government investigations practice, where he will advise clients in the health care, environmental, securities and technology sectors, the firm announced Monday. In an interview Tuesday, Stricklin said he was drawn to King & Spalding's broad expertise in governmental matters, especially as the Biden administration charts a new course in federal regulation. "With the direction the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS