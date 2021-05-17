Progressives Say Trump Changes Hindered Regulatory Portal

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Several left-leaning groups urged the Biden administration Monday to reverse a Trump-era overhaul of a key website the public uses to keep tabs on federal rulemaking activity, saying the changes diminished agencies' transparency. Regulations.gov, a portal that allows users to view regulatory dockets, has in recent years created "substantial barriers" to users' ability to monitor actions of the executive branch, according to a letter spearheaded by the Democracy Forward Foundation. That group, along with Public Citizen and others, told top officials at the General Services Administration, which runs the government site, that the Regulations.gov overhaul, "conceived and planned during the Trump administration,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS