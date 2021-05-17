9th Circ. Says No Class Cert. In '70s Singer's Royalties Battle

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday affirmed a lower court's decision that denied 1970s soul singer Lenny Williams' class certification bid in a suit alleging that thousands of Warner Music artists were underpaid millions of dollars in royalties, finding that the artists are atypical class members who "apparently would not be entitled to damages." In a five-page unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel concluded that the proposed class is atypical since the plaintiffs and an "indeterminate amount of other artists" only fell into a subclass of those with contracts that don't extend to streaming royalties or have a general licensing provision. And to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS