1st Circ. Affirms False Statement Conviction In Vistaprint Case

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday affirmed a suburban Boston man's conviction for making false statements to the FBI during an insider trading investigation, ruling that almost all of his arguments on appeal were waived or forfeited and there was no prosecutorial misconduct or error made by the trial judge. In March 2019, a Massachusetts federal jury acquitted Charlie Jinan Chen of three charges of insider trading, but found him guilty of one count of false statements for telling investigators he couldn't recall options trading in Vistaprint. On appeal, Chen argued the jury may have erroneously convicted him based on another statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS