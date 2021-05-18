Uber Can't Force Arbitration In Ga. Suit Over Customer Murder

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled that Uber can't force arbitration of a wrongful death case brought by the mother of an Uber Eats customer murdered by a delivery driver because it is unclear whether the company's terms and conditions were clearly visible on its smartphone application. A three-judge appeals panel on Monday reversed a state trial court's February 2020 order granting an arbitration bid by Uber Technologies Inc. and various subsidiaries in the wrongful death and negligence case brought by a Georgia woman, Marcene Thornton. Her son Ryan Thornton was fatally shot in Atlanta in February 2018 by Uber...

