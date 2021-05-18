Microsoft Tells High Court To End Ex-Wrestler's Likeness Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp. says that the U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't consider reviewing a suit claiming the company took the likeness of a former NFL player and professional wrestler without permission to create a fictional character for the Gears of War video game franchise. In a Monday filing with the high court, Microsoft, Gears of War developers Epic Games and The Coalition and voice actor Lester Speight formally opposed Lenwood Hamilton's challenge to a Third Circuit holding that Microsoft had a First Amendment right to use Hamilton's likeness "in an uncharacteristic way" to bring the Gears character Augustus "Cole Train" Cole to life....

