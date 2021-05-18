USDA Says Apache Religious Rights Can't Block Copper Mine

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has urged the Ninth Circuit to reject an Apache nonprofit's bid to block a land swap for the Resolution Copper mine in Arizona, saying the group's practice of religion in the Oak Flat area doesn't trump the government's authority to make the move. Apache Stronghold told the circuit court in March that an Arizona federal judge wrongly rejected its bid for an injunction to prevent the swap of land currently part of the Tonto National Forest for the copper mine, claiming the mine would destroy the tribe's sacred Chi'chil Bildagoteel land in violation of the Religious...

