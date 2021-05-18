11th Circ. Sees Path For Sex Trafficking Victims To Sue Hotels

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit judge suggested Tuesday it is possible for hotel franchisors to be liable under federal law for sex trafficking they don't directly participate in, saying during oral arguments a Georgia federal judge may have wrongly ruled to the contrary. The appellate court is being asked by four purported sex trafficking victims to restore their claims against Choice Hotels International Inc., Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., and Microtel Inns and Suites Franchising Inc., which were dismissed in April 2020 by U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II. Judge Ray determined the plaintiffs failed to show the hotel franchisors participated in...

