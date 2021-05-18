Lessons From SAP's Multiagency Illegal Export Penalty

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- On April 29, three U.S. agencies — the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Justice — announced the global resolution of apparent U.S. sanctions violations by SAP SE, a German software company. The settlement agreements with OFAC and Commerce, and the nonprosecution agreement with the DOJ, highlight sanctions risks specific to the cloud and software industry, and provide insight on the U.S. government's compliance program expectations for companies that sell software and services online. What Happened According to the agency notices, between 2010 and 2018, SAP supplied software and cloud-based services from the...

