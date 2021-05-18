Texas Officials Dispute Tribal Group's Alamo Appeal

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas state commissioner and another official representing the Alamo historical landmark have urged the Fifth Circuit to uphold a lower court's dismissal of a suit by Native American tribal group Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation over its role in the Alamo's restoration. Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush and Alamo Trust Inc. CEO Douglass W. McDonald argued in separate briefs Monday that the tribal group, which is a state-recognized tribe but is not federally recognized as an Indian tribe, doesn't have a legally enforceable right to hold a religious ceremony at the Alamo or advise on the Alamo restoration plan...

