Casino Operator Wins €7.5M Over Ukraine Gambling Ban

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- An Estonian casino operator has prevailed in arbitration brought against Ukraine after the country hastily passed a gambling ban just over a month after a deadly fire in a gambling hall, winning €7.5 million (about $9.17 million) after a tribunal found the ban to be a disproportionate response. Although the tribunal agreed with Ukraine that the ban was passed for public health and morality reasons, the arbitrators pointed out that the effect of the ban — to destroy an entire sector of the country's economy — was "severe." They noted that the ban did not provide for any compensation to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS