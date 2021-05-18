US Chamber Backs Walmart In 5th Circ. Opioid Challenge

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A slew of organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, have filed amicus briefs backing Walmart's bid to get the Fifth Circuit to revive a suit seeking clarification that the retail giant's current opioid prescription practices are lawful. The NACDS argued in its brief Monday that unless the court clarifies the expectation of enforcement agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Justice, pharmacists across the country will be forced to second-guess opioid prescriptions, despite their lack of training to supersede the medical judgment of the physicians who wrote the prescriptions. Meanwhile, the Chamber...

