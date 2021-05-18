DOJ Offers 5th Circ. Its Current View On Mobile Patent Pool

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department's antitrust division filed a brief letter reminding the Fifth Circuit that it has not expressed its current view on a German auto component supplier's antitrust suit against Nokia and other technology companies after supporting the patent holders in district court. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a letter with the appeals court on Monday seeking to address citations made by the technology companies to a statement of interest that enforcers filed in the lower court contending the suit from Continental Automotive Systems Inc. was about a contractual dispute and not an antitrust matter. The letter acknowledged that the DOJ...

