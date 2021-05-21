Cantey Hanger Brings Aboard 3 Litigation Attys

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Fort Worth-based Cantey Hanger LLP recently hired three attorneys who were formerly with small firm Vaughan & Ramsey. Cantey Hanger announced Tuesday that Daena Goldsmith Ramsey and Constance M. "Misty" Broome would be joining its Dallas office. Ramsey, a name partner at her prior firm, will be based in both Dallas and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The two partners will be joined by associate Matthew Alagha, also formerly of Vaughan & Ramsey. Ramsey's experience ranges from commercial disputes to product liability. Broome brings litigation and transactional experience. Both attorneys told Law360 that their practices have remained busy during the pandemic, with the main...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS