Armed Services Board Won't Toss Case Despite Alleged Fraud

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has refused to dismiss two appeals seeking additional payments under a terminated $20.5 million National Guard construction deal, saying suspected fraud involving those claims did not affect its ability to hear the case. A contracting officer's decision that she could not decide on Nauset Construction Corp.'s claims for additional payment, due to a suspicion of fraud based on ongoing investigations into the company, does not mean the board cannot hear the case as the government had argued, Administrative Judge Lis B. Young said in a May 5 decision released this week. "The fact that...

