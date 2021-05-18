'Compensation' And 'Pay' Are The Same, Calif. High Court Told

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A former bartender for Loews Hollywood Hotel LLC who claims she wasn't properly compensated for working during her breaks told the California Supreme Court during oral arguments Tuesday that the state legislature intended to calculate the "compensation" for missed breaks the same way as "pay" for overtime hours. Jessica Ferra, the lead plaintiff in the proposed class action against Loews, told the high court that the California State Legislature intended for the "regular rate of compensation" in state labor law requiring employers to pay a wage premium for missed breaks to have the same meaning and require the same calculations as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS