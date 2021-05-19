Under Armour Investors' Claims Survive 3rd Dismissal Bid

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Maryland kept alive claims that sports apparel company Under Armour Inc. misrepresented demand for its products, citing the $9 million civil penalty the company recently paid in connection with similar allegations made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In a Tuesday opinion accompanying his order denying dismissal of the proposed shareholder class action, U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett found that when the complaint by Under Armour's investors was considered alongside the SEC's administrative action against the company, the investors had stated a plausible claim that the company misled investors. "The SEC order provides support for...

