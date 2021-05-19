In Reversal, Crop Supply Antitrust Suits Paused For JPML

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- "Further reflection" has spurred an Illinois federal judge to reverse course and pause several suits by farmers accusing major agricultural suppliers of working together to fix crop input prices, putting the cases on ice until the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation decides on potential consolidation. U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel had refused in early April to hit the brakes on the eight antitrust cases before her out of at least 21 filed in various courts accusing Bayer CropScience Inc., Cargill Inc. and others of working in lockstep with brick-and-mortar retailers to swat down potentially lower priced online competitors. On Monday,...

