Willkie Sues Air Force For Info On Alleged Taliban Payments

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP sued the U.S. Air Force for records on certain Afghanistan reconstruction contracts, claiming the information is needed for a separate lawsuit accusing defense contractors of funding the Taliban insurgents who killed hundreds of U.S. soldiers. The law firm filed the Freedom of Information Act suit in Washington, D.C., court on Tuesday, arguing the Air Force had failed to explain why it refused to hand over records that allegedly show that contractors paid the Taliban not to target their business interests in Afghanistan. "The defendant has never asserted that the request failed to reasonably describe the records...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS