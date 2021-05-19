Chicago Jury Hits Atty With $10M Malpractice Verdict

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury has reached a $10.2 million verdict against an attorney in a malpractice lawsuit brought by a former client who alleges he was swindled in a real estate deal. Following a five-day trial, jurors on Tuesday awarded about $10.2 million to investor Joseph Mizrachi, who alleged real estate lawyer Lawrence Ordower and his firm, Ordower & Ordower PC, fumbled their work for him in a $1.3 million investment that was supposed to leave him with a significant interest in an entity that owned rent-generating warehouse properties in Colorado and North Carolina. Instead, Ordower and another client-investor "exploited" the...

