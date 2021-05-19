3rd Circ. Affirms BofA's Quick Win In TCPA Robocall Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's decision handing Bank of America a quick win in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit, finding that the man behind the proposed class action did not claim to suffer an injury from receiving the automated calls and, therefore, lacks standing to sue. In a six-page, nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously affirmed the judgment against plaintiff Mark Leyse since he did not dispute a lower court's findings that held he was not harmed from Bank of America's automated calls. In fact, the lower court determined that Leyse welcomed the calls as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS