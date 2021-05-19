8 Firms Guide $525M In Blank-Check IPOs

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Three blank-check companies focused on industries such as media, technology and aerospace began trading on the Nasdaq exchange Wednesday after raising a combined $525 million in initial public offerings guided by eight firms. Both Skydeck Acquisition Corp. and GigInternational1 Inc. raised $200 million in their respective offerings, and Aries I Acquisition Corp. brought in $125 million for its IPO, according to their separate statements. Skydeck is represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Maples and Calder LLP and its underwriters are advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. GigInternational1 is represented by DLA Piper and its underwriters are guided by Ellenoff...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS