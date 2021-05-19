FBI Language Specialists Sue Feds For Back Pay In OT Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The federal government misclassified FBI language specialists as exempt from overtime and failed to properly pay them when they worked more than 40 hours a week, a proposed collective alleged Wednesday in a complaint in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. In the complaint seeking back pay, an unnamed FBI language specialist accuses the government of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by providing compensatory time instead of overtime compensation, or by paying an overtime rate lower than the law requires. "Defendant and its officers and agency, the FBI, willfully have violated the provisions of the FLSA by wrongfully and willfully...

