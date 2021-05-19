Sens. Look To Bolster China Bill With Trade Enforcement

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT) -- As a massive bill aimed at countering China's rise courses through the U.S. Senate, two lawmakers are aiming to beef up the legislation with updates to strengthen the enforcement of the nation's trade remedy laws, Law360 confirmed Wednesday. The proposal backed by Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, would make a number of significant changes to the process used by U.S. producers to secure duties on unfairly traded foreign goods. A spokesperson for Brown's office confirmed that the Democrat "will be working with Sen. Portman to include their trade remedies bill" in the China package. The China bill, formerly...

