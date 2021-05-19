9th Circ. Snuffs Investor's Uber Fraud, Illicit Biz Practices Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Wednesday a Texas retirement fund couldn't tie its alleged losses to Uber's representations about its ride-hailing business when Uber's valuation took a hit following a string of headline-grabbing corporate scandals and public relations mishaps in 2017. A three-judge panel of the appeals court affirmed U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr.'s July 2019 dismissal of the Irving Firemen's Relief & Retirement Fund's second amended proposed securities fraud class action seeking to hold Uber Technologies Inc. and its former CEO Travis Kalanick accountable for spinning the company's regulatory compliance and financial health to inflate the value of Uber's...

