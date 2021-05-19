Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Consumer Suit Says Pipeline's Lax Security Led To Hack

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Owners of the Colonial Pipeline have been hit with a proposed class action claiming their inadequate cybersecurity defenses led to the ransomware attack that shuttered the petroleum pipeline for several days and forced consumers to pay more at the pump.

The suit filed in Georgia federal court on Tuesday accuses Colonial Pipeline Co. of failing to implement adequate safety measures to fend off ransomware — a term that describes hacks in which ransoms are demanded in exchange for unlocking frozen networks — and other cyberattacks. The company announced May 7 that it was the victim of a ransomware attack and shut...

