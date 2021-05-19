Fla. Court Axes $787K Injury Award, Asks Justices For Clarity

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate panel on Wednesday tossed a $787,000 verdict over a woman's trip-and-fall injuries, citing legal precedent, but asked the state high court to determine whether she could present evidence of the billed amount of past medical expenses rather than the actual amount paid by Medicare. A three-judge Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed the final judgment and ordered a new damages trial in a suit accusing Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino of causing Margaret Volin to break her hip in a fall on the front steps entering the racetrack. Volin claims that Gulfstream knew or should have known that...

