Siting Authority Is Missing Link In Biden Power Line Initiative

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- On April 27, the Biden administration proposed new infrastructure initiatives aimed at enabling developers to finally break ground on their shovel-ready transmission line projects, including over $8 billion in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, as part of the administration's effort to develop low-carbon energy. On the same day, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued new guidance on how federal and state agencies can work together to approve construction of power transmission, clean energy and connectivity projects running along federal highway rights-of-way. Burdensome permitting processes often stall plans to place high-voltage transmission line construction projects in highway ROW, which can...

