Iowa Town Must Face Challenge To $50M Google Fiber Build

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- An Iowa city is one step closer to a trial over claims that it worked out a secret deal to give Google exclusive access to a $50 million fiber network pipeline that it's building with taxpayer money, after a state court declined to kill the suit. Though the Iowa state judge opted in his Tuesday opinion to largely allow the suit to move forward, Mediacom didn't escape West Des Moines' motion to dismiss entirely unscathed. The cable and internet provider did lose its claim challenging the urban renewal project itself, as well as the roughly $42.8 million in city-issued bonds that came...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS