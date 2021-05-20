Contractor Says It Was Shorted $2.5M For Utility Plant Work

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Georgia steel business is suing the company that subcontracted it and a Travelers unit for $2.5 million for work on a wastewater treatment plant outside Atlanta, saying project delays were not its fault and made finishing the job difficult. Steel LLC is asking a federal judge in the Northern District of Georgia to force Archer Western Construction LLC and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America to pay $2.5 million the company says it spent on the project. Illinois-based Archer Western and Travelers breached their contract by not paying for the steel fabricated and stored or work done on the...

