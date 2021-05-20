Baylor Defends Campus Safety As Sex Assault Trial Begins

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Baylor University, squaring off against a former student who alleges she was sexually assaulted by fellow students, opened a trial Thursday by telling a Texas jury it would have to decide if the university knew about unsafe campus conditions and failed to act, or if the case boils down to an unpreventable, "tragic and regrettable sexual encounter." A panel of jurors in Houston will determine whether Baylor did enough to keep its students safe or if the private Baptist university in Waco can be held liable for the alleged 2017 sexual assault of a student athlete by two former members of...

