$76M TCPA Deal's Final Fund Distribution Is OK'd

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday approved plans to pay class members the remaining funds they are owed from a $76 million deal resolving claims against Caribbean Cruise Line Inc. and others over an alleged robocall scheme promoting free cruises. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly approved a plan that ensures settling class members, who have so far received only a partial $200 payment for their Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims, receive the rest of their payouts either in one lump sum or in installments that accommodate the settlement administrator's tax reporting obligations. He granted the request about a week after the...

