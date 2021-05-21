UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (May 21, 2021, 4:22 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Deloitte facing a negligence claim from Mike Ashley-run stores, Visa hit with another raft of suits over interchange fees and AstraZeneca sue U.S.-based cancer drug developer Tesaro. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new cases. Financial Services Credebt Exchange Ltd. v. Reach Active Ltd. and others Trade finance company Credebt Exchange filed a provision of financial services claim on May 14 against engineering company Reach Active, construction company Energoinvest Reach Active, financial recoveries company Zinc Group and an individual. Credebt Exchange is represented by Irwin Mitchell LLP. Reach Active and Energoinvest Reach Active...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS