Burns Scalo GC On The Hunger For Life Sciences Real Estate

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Demand for life sciences properties will remain high for some time as companies enter the industry and rush to outpace their competitors on research, Burns Scalo Real Estate's general counsel told Law360 in a recent wide-ranging interview. Tim Quinn, general counsel at the Pittsburgh-based development firm, said the appetite for life sciences space is particularly apparent in that city, thanks to a plethora of talent at nearby educational and medical institutions. Doing deals for such properties, though, comes with various considerations and risks, Quinn said. "We think [life sciences is] just going to continue to be hot, especially with the pandemic,...

