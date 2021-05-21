Calif. Gov. Inks Bill To Speed Enviro Reviews For Housing

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 12:39 PM EDT) -- Eyeing a housing crisis in his state and what he sees as bureaucratic red tape getting in the way of solutions, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill to let developers speed past environmental reviews and break ground faster. The bill, signed by Newsom on Thursday, will allow streamlined environmental review for projects over $15 million, which the governor and his supporters say will help clear up the road blocks developers currently face in the form of legal challenges to projects under the California Environmental Quality Act. Newsom signed the bill in San Jose at the proposed site of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS