Conn. House OKs Sports, Online Betting Deal With 2 Tribes

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved a bill to update the state's gaming compact with the Mohegan Tribe and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation by permitting sports wagering and online gambling under a deal the tribes reached with Gov. Ned Lamont. House Bill 6451 won in a 122-to-21 vote Thursday and will now go to the state Senate, where it also must win approval, before the governor, a Democrat, can sign the measure into law. The legislation would allow the governor to amend the state's compacts with the two federally recognized Native American tribes and let them offer sports betting,...

